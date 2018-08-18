Amazon is working on a new DVR device for the streaming era that that would be a household’s hub for the company’s online video. Citing sources, Bloomberg reports that the gadget — known in-house as “Frank” — would push consumers to bypass cable and satellite TV while dinging TiVo’s market for digital video recorders.

Connecting to Amazon’s Fire TV boxes using the same tech as its Echo speakers, the new device will allow users to record live TV and stream the video to a smartphone for later viewing. Bloomberg’s source said, however, that Amazon has yet to make a final call on rolling out the streaming feature.

“Frank” is the latest in a string of connected Amazon devices aimed at the home. Its Fire TV already streams live content to the Amazon Channels service but cannot store the video.

Bloomberg noted that Amazon also plans to update its Fire TV stick with newer software and is working to get Fire TV software and video content onto more TVs made by other companies.