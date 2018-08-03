Amazon Studios has given a script-to-series order to a drama series project from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and STXtv, the television studio of Robert Simonds’ STX Entertainment.

Co-created and co-written by Kwan, in his first foray into TV, and David Sangalli, the yet-to-be titled series, which STXtv took in for development last year, is a globe-hopping drama set amongst Hong Kong’s most influential and powerful family and the business empire they control.

Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham has come on board to supervise the project via his company Field Trip Productions’s first-look deal at Amazon Studios. The company’s Hailey Wierengo will co-executive produce.

“This series is precisely the type of East-meets-West material that STX is uniquely positioned to develop across all of our divisions. We are so pleased to be able to partner with Amazon, whose established relationship with Kevin and support of his literary career make them the perfect platform to launch his first TV project,” said Jada Miranda, EVP and Head of Scripted Television at STXtv. “The Crazy Rich Asians trilogy remains one of Amazon’s top fiction best-sellers because millions of passionate fans around the world can’t get enough of Kevin’s exuberant brand of storytelling. We can’t wait to bring the wildly entertaining world he and David created with this series to Prime audiences worldwide.”

Kwan’s international best-selling debut novel Crazy Rich Asians has been adapted into a feature film starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, set for release by Warner Bros. August 15 as the first studio movie featuring all-Asian lewd cast in more than two decades. With more than one million copies in print worldwide, the book has remained on the best seller lists in Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. Kwan’s China Rich Girlfriend, published in 2015, and Rich People Problems are both national and international bestsellers. Rich People Problems debuted on the New York Times Bestseller List upon its release in 2017. The trilogy has been translated into more than 20 languages to date.

“STX is proving to be a new creative force in television, and their focus on diverse storytelling that bridges the East and West was extremely appealing to David and me as we embarked on writing this TV series,” said Kwan. “Amazon has been a wonderful partner over the last several years and continuing our relationship on this project felt like a natural next step. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with someone of Will Graham’s caliber as we bring this story to life.”

Courtesy of UTA

Graham joined Mozart in the Jungle as an executive producer at the beginning of its third season, and has written and directed on the show. He also was a writer on the Amazon comedy series Alpha House. Graham was one of the founders of the Onion News Network. While at the Onion, Graham was a showrunner for the branded series, The Onion News Network on IFC and Onion Sports Dome on Comedy Central. He also co-created one of the pilots on Amazon Studio’s first pilot slate, The Onion Presents: The News.

“I’m such a fan of Kevin’s writing, and the incredible worlds he brings to light, said Graham. “I can’t wait to start on this adventure with him and David, STX and Amazon to create a truly international show that feels like nothing we’ve ever seen on screen before.”

Kwan and Sangalli are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Peter Nichols at Lichter Grossman. Graham is repped by UTA and Kaplan Perrone and Bruce Gellman at Hansen Jacobson.