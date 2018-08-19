During the Los Angeles stop of the “Rise Up For Roe” tour, actress Alyssa Milano did not hold back when it came to her opinions about Donald Trump’s SCOTUS pick Brett Kavanaugh and the threat he poses to the Roe v. Wade decision made in 1973.

Milano, who has been very outspoken when it comes to the Trump administration, said that it is “fucking absurd” that women are fighting to save abortion rights in 2018.

Moderated by journalist Lauren Duca, the Insatiable actress was joined on the stage at the El Rey theater by activists Cecile Richards, Jessica McIntosh, Jessica Morales Rocketto and Meagan Hatcher-Mays. After citing that today marked the 98th anniversary of the 19th amendment, Milano not only strongly voiced her opinion about the absurdity of women having to fight for their rights but how “all of this is absurd” — from the Trump administration to Kavanaugh to basic rights of humans. She continues saying that if Kavanaugh is elected to the Supreme Court, it “will literally affect everything we know to be true as American citizens.”

She points out that the right is fighting against a woman’s right to choose, but they still allow the caging of little children at the border and refuse to pass policy to prevent a child from being shot at school. “Yet I can’t choose what to do with my body or make sure that a woman has safe health care?” she said. “We can’t normalize this. We are in crazy times.

Watch the full video above.