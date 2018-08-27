The ALMA Awards are coming back after a three-year hiatus. The trophy show that honors the contributions of top actors and music artists is being revived as part of Fuse Media’s multiplatform media deal with UnidosUS (fka National Council of La Raza).

Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer and UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía said today that they will present a re-envisioned show celebrating Latino heritage and leading entertainment and media personalities. The new ALMA Awards will reflect the significant role Latino artists and culture plays in influencing society and entertainment in the United States and globally.

Fuse Media; UnidosUS

The companies said the 2018 ALMA Awards also will honor the contributions of key political figures and influencers and feature live performances but did not specify a date, venue or multimedia plans. The most recent ALMAs was in 2014 (pictured above).

“Fuse Media and its predecessor SíTV, since Day 1, has been committed to building a unique entertainment platform to lift the voices of Latinos and other underserved communities and in so doing, celebrate our diverse, multicultural nation,” Schwimmer said. “I cannot think of a better way, especially today, to embrace this mission than by partnering with UnidosUS to reimagine the ALMA Awards.”

Added Murguía: “Now more than ever, Latinos must reclaim the narrative of our place in U.S. society, and as always, ALMAs is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate everything our community contributes to American culture. Fuse Media’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and chronicling the stories of our community makes them a perfect partner in showing America the true Latino story.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization. The organization created the ALMA Awards, which began in 1995 as the Bravo Awards, as a way to promote fair, accurate and balanced portrayals of Latinos in the entertainment industry. The ALMAs now will continue to highlight how diversity strengthens the entertainment industry and our nation as a whole.