ALF may be making a return to TV. A reboot of the popular ’80s alien sitcom is being explored by Warner Bros TV, Deadline has learned.

The original series, written by Murray Chapman, centers on a small, furry, arrogant extraterrestrial from the planet Melmac who’s taken in by an average American family. The series ran for four seasons on NBC, from 1986-90. The project is in its early stages and a search is underway for a writer, sources tell Deadline. Warner Bros. TV declined to comment.

The series starred Max Wright as Willie Tanner, Anne Schedeen as Kate Tanner and Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory as their children, Lynn and Brian. ALF was performed by puppeteer Paul Fusco, who co-created the show with Tom Patchett.

ALF, which has remained a part of the pop culture zeitgeist, has been referenced on other TV shows and films throughout the years, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Big Bang Theory, Mr. Robot, Guardians of the Galaxy and Hot Tub Time Machine among others.

