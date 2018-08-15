EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Hoechlin is boarding Can You Keep a Secret?, BCDF Pictures’ romantic comedy that stars and is executive produced by San Andreas star Alexandra Daddario.

Can You Keep a Secret? is based on Sophie Kinsella’s 4-million-copy New York Times bestseller and centers on Emma Corrigan (Daddario), who spills her secrets to a handsome stranger sitting next to her on a turbulent plane ride. That guy happens to be Jack Harper (Hoechlin), the young and elusive CEO at Emma’s workplace. And Jack knows every single humiliating detail about Emma… . Elise Duran is directing Peter Hutchings’ adaptation.

BCDF’s Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producing. Daddario and Charles Miller are executive producing. Embankment Films is selling international territories.

Hoechlin was recently seen as the co-lead of The Domestics for MGM and is next up playing Joe Weider, a co-pioneer of American fitness who discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger, in George Gallo’s Bigger. His previous credits include Fifty Shades Freed, Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some and MTV’s Teen Wolf.

He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.