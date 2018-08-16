Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the North American distribution rights to Back Roads, the first feature directorial outing from Elvis & Nixon actor Alex Pettyfer. Pettyfer also stars in the pic, which will be released late this year.

Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Nicola Peltz (Transformers: Age Of Extinction), Chiara Aurelia (Gerald’s Game), Hala Finley (Man With a Plan), June Carryl (Sweet November), Robert Patrick (Scorpion), and Juliette Lewis (August: Osage County) co-star.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Tawni O’Dell, who also penned the screenplay, the film follows Harley Altmyer (Pettyfer) who, after his mother (Lewis) is imprisoned for killing his abusive father, is left to care for his three younger sisters in rural Pennsylvania. Harley forgoes his college education, working dead-end jobs to pay the bills and raise his siblings, including his rebellious and promiscuous 16-year-old sister, Amber (Peltz). Scarred by his past, Harley becomes infatuated with an older married woman named Callie Mercer (Morrison) and things take a dangerous turn when they embark on an affair and shocking family secrets soon begin to emerge.

Back Roads is the first from Pettyfer and Craig Robinson’s production banner, Upturn Productions, LLC. Ashley Mansour, Jake Seal, Dan Spilo and Infinity Film’s Michael Ohoven also produced. Executive produces are Simon Wetton, Ben White, Palmer Murray, Ali Jazayeri, and Amy Rodrigue.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg and Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Oliver Wheeler of ICM on behalf of the filmmakers.