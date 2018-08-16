Alec Baldwin, Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin and Mike Colter are shooting the indie film Stupid Happy in New York. The film is being directed by Hannah Pearl Utt, who wrote the script with Jen Tullock. Utt and Tullock are part of the ensemble along with Oona Yaffe and Tim Daly.

After their playwright father’s death, sisters Rachel and Jackie discover that the mother they thought died when they were young is alive and starring on a soap opera.

Pic is produced by Mallory Schwartz alongside Josh Hetzler, James Brown and Baldwin. Pic’s a co-production between El Dorado Pictures, Lifeboat Productions, Ball & Chain Productions and Feracious Entertaiment.

Pic was supported by the Sundance Institute through the directing, writing and creative producing labs, as well as their new initiative Sundance Catalyst Women.