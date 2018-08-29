It’s no joke: Alec Baldwin at the last minute has dropped out of Todd Phillips’ The Joker movie at Warner Bros.

In an interview with USA Today just days after taking the supporting role, the 30 Rock actor cited scheduling conflicts.

Production begins September 10 for the DC title, and we hear that the talks went down to the five-yard line, given how close it is to cameras rolling. Warner Bros. had no comment. Baldwin was to play Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s father. “I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” the actor told USA Today,

The Joker is set for release on October 4, 2019.