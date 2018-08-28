EXCLUSIVE: Irish actress, comedian and writer Aisling Bea has joined the cast of Netflix’s Living With Yourself opposite Paul Rudd. The philosophical comedy asks the question: Do we really want to be better?

Rudd stars in a dual role as a man struggling with his life who undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, and finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself. Details on Bea’s role are currently under wraps.

She is already in business with Netflix, being featured in the streamer’s second season of The Comedy Lineup with a 15-minute stand up special that debuts this Friday. Her credits further include Hard Sun as well as creating Channel 4 comedy project Happy AF which has Sharon Horgan starring and exec producing.

Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show With Jon Stewart) created Living With Yourself and is showrunning/exec producing. Directors are Little Miss Sunshine and Battle Of The Sexes duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

The eight-episode series is exec produced by Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd and Jeff Blitz.

Bea is repped by CAA, Livi Shean at Independent Talent and Hannah Chambers at Chambers Management.