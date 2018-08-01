Hulu is moving ahead with Shrill, a six-episode single-camera comedy series co-written by and starring Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant. The series, which starts production this week in Portland, comes from SNL boss Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video (Portlandia), Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions and Warner Bros. Television, where Brownstone is based.

Lolly Adefope (Miracle Workers), Luka Jones (People of Earth), Ian Owens (The Second City’s Unelectable You) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) co-star. I hear Bryant also will continue on SNL, where she has been a cast member since 2012.

Shrill, which has a straight-to-series order, is based on Lindy West’s bestselling 2016 memoir, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Banks and Handelman optioned it through their Brownstone Prods. banner in late 2016 under the company’s WBTV overall deal and then attached Bryant to star, co-write and co-executive produce.

Alexandra Rushfield, West and Bryant will adapt the book and co-write the story and teleplay for the first episode; Rushfield will serve as the showrunner of the series. Jesse Peretz (Girls, GLOW, Divorce) will direct and executive produce the first episode; Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia) is set to direct the second episode.

Shrill stars as Annie, described as a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.

Adefope plays Fran, Annie’s best friend and roommate. Jones plays Ryan, Annie’s boyfriend. Owens plays Amadi, Annie’s co-worker and friend. Mitchell plays Gabe, Annie’s boss.

Rushfield and West executive produce the series with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video and Banks and Handelman of Brownstone. Bryant is co-executive producer. Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder is a producer.