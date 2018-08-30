AGC Studios, the indie content company launched this year by IM Global founder Stuart Ford, has hired former IM Global executives Frank Prugo as EVP Technical Operations and Leslie Chen as SVP Asian Sales & Distribution. The moves continue the ramp-up for Ford, who exited IM Global in August 2017, launched AGC Studios in February and has now brought 13 IM Global execs with him. That includes Miguel Palos, his CFO at IM Global and now COO of ACG Studios.

Prugo, at IM Global for 10 years, will be responsible for overseeing post-production and international theatrical delivery on projects for all of AGC’s divisions. Chen, a four-year IM Global veteran, will handle sales for overseas sales and distribution arm AGC International in Asia and also build on her and the company’s relationships in China.

AGC Studios — short for Accelerated Global Content — has outposts in Los Angeles and London and is developing, producing, financing and licensing feature films, scripted, unscripted and factual television, digital and musical content.

“Frank and Leslie were part of the bedrock on which we built IM Global’s industry leading global sales platform, so we’re thrilled to welcome them back to the family and add their tremendous experience and reputations to AGC International’s business,” Palos said.

AGC International is repping sales on Roland Emmerich’s Midway and Laika’s Missing Link, and is prepping to launch sales on Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 next month in Toronto.