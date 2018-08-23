The American Film Institute is out with the dates for its 19th annual AFI Awards. Its list of 2018’s best movies and TV shows will be announced December 4, and the honoress will be feted at an invitation-only luncheon on January 4.

The deadline for film and TV submissions is 5 pm PT on Thursday, October 18.

AFI notes that its annual gathering is the only form of national appreciation that honors the creative ensemble as a whole — those in front of and behind the camera — and said it is popular with honorees because there are no winners or losers.

AFI Awards honorees are selected by a jury of experts from across the moving-image communities including film and television artists, critics, scholars and AFI Trustees.