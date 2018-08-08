The Good Wife alumna Archie Panjabi is returning to the legal drama genre as the star and producer of Adversaries, from Blindspot creator/executive producer Martin Gero and executive producer Alex Berger. In a competitive situation, the project, from Warner Bros. TV and Gero’s Quinn’s House, has landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment.

Written by Berger, Adversaries is described as a humorous, aspirational legal drama that argues the path to healing a polarized nation is through listening and empathy. It stars Panjabi as a successful LA attorney who leaves her comfortable, coastal bubble to practice law in America’s heartland, her home state of Wisconsin. She’s forced to confront preconceived stereotypes and realize there’s more that unites us than divides us.

Berger and Gero, both under overall deals at WBTV, executive produce. Panjabi is a producer.

Adversaries also marks Panjabi’s return to NBC. The project stems from her Season 2 role on the NBC thriller drama where she met Gero and Berger. Panjabi had the idea for the character, and Gero and Berger came up with the concept for the show.

Adversaries also sheds a light on life in Middle America, an area all networks have been looking to explore more of.

Panjabi won an Emmy for her role as resourceful investigator Kalinda Sharma on CBS’ praised legal drama The Good Wife. She most recently starred in six-part terrorism thriller drama Next of Kin. Panjabi is repped by Gersh.

Gero and Berger also teamed up for development last year, coming out with a White House Political drama, produced by Berlanti Prods,, which also landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment. Berger is repped by UTA, Literate and Morris Yorn. Gero is with WME.