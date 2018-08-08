Adult Swim has ordered two new original animated comedy series with very different styles, The Shivering Truth and Tigtone.

Created and written by Vernon Chatman, The Shivering Truth is described as a delicately crafted, surreal anthology comedy, a miniature propulsive omnibus clusterbomb of painfully riotous daymares, all dripping with the orange goo of dream logic. It is a series of loosely-linked emotional parables about stories within tales that crawled out of the deepest caverns of your unconscious mind and became lovingly animated in breath-slapping stop motion — in other words, it is the TRUTH.

Chatman also directs with Cat Solen. The series is executive produced by PFFR (Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter, Xavier: Renegade Angel) with Solen. The animation studio is Shadow Machine. The Shivering Truth is currently in production and will premiere later this year.

Adult Swim

Adult Swim goes medieval with Tigtone, a new quarter-hour animated series created by Andrew Koehler and Benjamin Martin.

Tigtone is the saga of a quest-addicted hero (Tigtone) who slashes his way through a satirical fantasy universe with melodramatic ferocity and a complete disregard for the collateral damage he inflicts along the way. The series both celebrates and subverts tropes of the fantasy genre, role playing games, video games, and films.

Koehler and Martin also serve as executive producers with Blake Anderson (Workaholics).

Titmouse uses a combination of highly rendered, hand-painted fantasy art, motion capture performance, 2D animation, and pseudo-3D visual effects to create the Tigtone universe. Tigtone debuts on Adult Swim in 2019.