The very first Adult Swim Festival is headed to downtown Los Angeles and it is set to showcase more than 24 hours of live entertainment including the Rick and Morty Musical Ricksperience which will include a fancy 37-piece orchestra. The festivities will kick off Oct. 5 and continue through Oct. 7.

The Musical Ricksperience marks the first time Rick and Morty composer Ryan Elder will bring the songs from the show to life — with some very special guests, of course.

The Adult Swin Festival will feature 42 musical and comedy performers. Headliners include Run the Jewels and Mastodon. Other performers include Big Freedia, Dorian Concept, Flying Lotus, Neko Case, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Hannibal Buress, and Thundercat.

In addition to the music and comedy, fans will be able to dive head first into the world of Adult Swim with an immersive experience. They can take a trip on the Dream Corp LLC Virtual Reality Eggs, play a round of Rick and Morty Mini Golf; ride a giant Hot Dog Ride; soak in six minutes of air-conditioning in the immersive Meatwad Dome 4D Experience and climb everyone favorite feline on Smack Up My Uvula.

Tickets and passes are available at AdultSwimFestival.com. Buy before Sept. 14 and you’ll be able to enter fan sweepstakes to sweeten your Adult Swim experience.

Read the full lineup below.