Adidas will launch a new version of its retro Falcon W sneaker on Fashion 5 Ways, a show that premieres Saturday on Snapchat’s Discover page.

The product launch offers another example of how the ephemeral messaging platform is working to expand its e-commerce business.

Publishers within Snapchat’s Discover section been using its native commerce tools to sell products within the app, and more recent partners, like SeatGeek, use the app sell tickets to events. Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Niki Minaj and Kylie Jenner have started touting merchandise to fans using the platform.

The adidas Originals launch is the first time a Snapchat Show has sold a product featured through a brand integration. The Falcon W, inspired by the raw design spirit of ‘90s running models, will be highlighted in the first episode of the show, which explores creative and versatile ways to wear fashion staples, like sneakers.

Fashion 5 Ways is produced by Thumb Candy Media, the creators of Nail the Look, one the most popular Snapchat Shows to date.

On-demand fulfillment startup Darkstore will deliver the sneakers to users in the US by Sept. 6.