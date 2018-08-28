The O.C. star Adam Brody has joined Sky’s Fast and the Furious-style drama Curfew.

Brody will play mysterious megalomaniac millionaire Max Larssen in the street race drama, which will air on Sky One and also stars Titanic star Billy Zane and The Hour’s Miranda Richardson. It is a high-profile get for the British pay-TV giant, which is aggressively expanding its slate of original dramas.

He was most recently in Crackle’s Start Up and is set to star in forthcoming features including horror film The Wanting and Warner Bros’ DC superhero epic Shazam.

Also starring in the series are The Crown star Harriet Walter and Terminator and Aliens actor Michael Biehn, Game of Thrones star Sean Bean and Roots star Malachi Kirby, while Adrian Lester (Riviera), Phoebe Fox (Blue Iguana) Robert Glenister (Spooks), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Troy: Fall of a City), Rose Williams (Reign), Elijah Rowen (Vikings) and Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen) round out the cast.

The eight-part drama, which follows the story of ordinary people competing in the world’s fastest, most furious, illegal night-time street race. The series, which was written by Read, will see contestants race through the night from London to Scotland in their “pimped-out” vehicles to win the ultimate prize — freedom from the totalitarian government curfew that controls their lives.

The drama is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and Moonage Pictures, the indie set up by Peaky Blinders execs Will Gould, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady. Commissioned by Sky’s Head of Drama Anne Mensah, former Sky One boss Adam MacDonald and Sky Entertainment chief Zai Bennett, the series will air on Sky One and will be exec produced by Gould and Tiplady. Sky Vision will distribute internationally.

Brody said: “The Curfew scripts came my way and I couldn’t stop reading; I loved the outsized personality it had. It’s bleak, hopeful, violent, funny and tender all at the same time. It’s a joy to work with such a talented group of performers and downright lovely human beings. Max Larssen is unlike any character I’ve played and it was a thrill to try to access such an intelligent and remote individual.”