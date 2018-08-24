EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-O actress Christine Ko will be playing the lead in the Netflix feature film Tigertail with Kunjue Li also joining the cast. John Cho and Tzi Ma, previously announced, also star.

The story from writer/director Alan Yang centers around the character of Grover. After a hard childhood growing up in Taiwan, he abandons a home he genuinely loves to move to America with Zhenzhen, a woman he doesn’t connect with, to start a new life.

Grover looks back on this decision throughout his life, perhaps stubbornly, as he sees his daughter Angela (played by Ko) grow up to be a stubborn woman herself. Grover and Angela don’t realize how similar they are, but eventually come to understand each other as they experience regret and failure.

Li will play young Zhenzhen, a woman in Taiwan who was always quiet, polite, and out of the way. She finds moving to America with Grover a difficult experience, until she meets her friend Peijing and begins to consider her own independence and self-worth.

Li’s recent credits include Ripper Street, Peaky Blinders and the award-winning mini-series One Child.

Ko is repped by Artists First, Abrams Artists, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Li is represented by Hyperion and Bohemia Group.