Acorn TV is continuing its move into original drama with female detective series Queens of Mystery.

The SVOD service has ordered the six-part series from British production company Sly Fox Productions in association with Ferncroft Media and it comes hot on the heels of the order of Hugo Speer and Sharon Small-fronted London Kills and the second season of Ashley Jensen’s Agatha Raisin.

Queens of Mystery was created by New Tricks and Doc Martin writer Julian Unthank and will air in the U.S. and in English-speaking territories via Acorn TV as three feature-length episodes as well as six 45 minute episodes. It will launch in 2019 and will be distributed internationally by ZDF Enterprises.

Queens of Mystery follows a perennially single female detective and her three aunts, who are well-known crime writers that help her solve whodunit style murders as well as set her up on blind dates. The Amelie-esque style contemporary murder mystery series will feature quirky characters, fast-paced dialogue and darkly comic murders. The Rook writer Matthew Thomas will write along with Unthank and Ian Emes will direct the first two episodes.

Mark Stevens, RLJ Entertainment’s Chief Content Officer for the Acorn brands, said, “With our third sole commission this year, Acorn TV is leading the way in producing high quality British and international television for North America, UK and Eire and ANZ. With its fun characters, beautiful setting, and entertaining mysteries, Queens of Mystery is exactly the kind of show our subscribers will love and is an ideal addition to our rapidly growing slate of original series. Additionally, we’ve been looking for the right project to work with the talented producers from Sly Fox, and they’ve put together a fantastic series.”

Linda James, Producer at Sly Fox Productions, said, “It’s a wonderful challenge to create a new detective series that feels fresh and different. With Queens of Mystery, Julian has brought wit and verve to the genre that we’re sure will delight a global audience. With the exceptional support we’ve enjoyed from Mark and everyone at both RLJE and Acorn TV, Tim, Ian and all the team are greatly looking forward to bringing DS Matilda Stone and her clever and tenacious Aunts – Beth, Cat and Jane Stone – to the screen.”