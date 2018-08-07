Former Timeless star Abigail Spencer is set as the lead in Hulu drama pilot Reprisal, from Warren Littlefield and A+E Studios.

Written by Josh Corbin (StartUp) and to be directed by BAFTA-nominated Jonathan Van Tulleken (Off Season), Reprisal hails from A+E Studios and The Littlefield Company. It’s a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

Long after being left for dead by her brother and his gang, Katherine Harlow has reemerged far from their world as the charming Doris Dearie (Spencer). Having enjoyed some years of peace, she now finds her quaint lifestyle on the brink of unraveling. Prompted to embark on a mission to rescue her long lost niece from the very gang that tried to kill her, she aims to exact her revenge every step of the way.

Littlefield and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen executive produce. Corbin serves as co-executive producer with Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield.

Actress, writer and producer Spencer is coming off her starring run as Lucy Preston in NBC’s Timeless, which will wrap its two-season run with a two-part finale to air during the holidays. Her other credits include the critically acclaimed series Rectify, the feature film This Is Where I Leave You, and she’ll next be seen in the upcoming action comedy series Wayne on YouTube Premiere. Spencer is repped by Untitled, WME and attorney Gretchen Rush.