ABC has picked up the 13-episode new crime drama Reef Break, toplined by former Unforgettable and Without a Trace star Poppy Montgomery, for summer 2019.

The project, produced by ABC Studios International, was ordered to series in May by France’s M6. With ABC’s pickup, U.S.-based ABC Studios has come on board to-produce alongside ABC Studios International in partnership with M6.

Montgomery also executive produces the series, which is based on her idea, along with Ken Sanzel, who will write as well as serve as showrunner.

Reef Break is described as a sexy, action-packed drama starring Montgomery as Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Impulsive, reckless and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high-octane adventures and island intrigue.

Cat’s reappearance also makes waves for old friends, enemies and lovers, including an FBI agent ex-husband, her imprisoned crime boss, and a police detective lover who is in over his head. Each episode will be a character-driven cocktail of crime, surf, sex and sunshine, and for Cat, the lines between work and play have never been blurrier.

“We’re thrilled to add this new series fronted by Poppy Montgomery to our summer 2019 slate. It’s an exhilarating and suspenseful ride set against some of the most beautiful locations,” ABC president Channing Dungey said.

The series will air on ABC in the U.S. and M6 in France. It is Disney’s international production division’s second global commission after the Ioan Gruffudd-fronted Australian crime drama Harrow, and the first to get U.S. distribution. Disney Media Distribution holds international rights to the series.

“ABC Studios International is very excited to be in business with Poppy Montgomery and Ken Sanzel, the dream team behind this fantastic new series. We anticipate a series that will engage audiences around the world and are thrilled to work with our partners, M6 and ABC Network on this truly global initiative,” said Keli Lee, Managing Director, International Content, Platforms and Talent, ABC Studios International.

Montgomery is repped by Peg Donegan at Framework Entertainment and ICM Partners.

Sanzel, a former New York City cop, was the executive producer and showrunner on CBS’ cop drama series Numbers. He is repped by ICM Partners, Jeff Field/Field Entertainment, and Ryan Nord of Hirsch, Wallerstein