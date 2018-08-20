ABC has put in development The Thread, a half-hour comedy from Search Party feature scribes Michael Gagerman and Andrew Waller, Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Written by Gagerman and Waller, The Thread is a modern ensemble comedy about a group of longtime friends, leading diverse, chaotic lives, who stay connected through a long running daily text thread. Through “The Thread”, these friends offer support, advice and ridicule, altering each other’s day to day life choices and changing the course of their lives.

Olive Bridge executive produces. ABC Studios is the studio.

Gagerman & Waller’s credits include developing the pilot Sour Mash, for NBC/WBTV and writing Mr. Men & Little Miss for Fox Animation and 21 Laps, Where’s Waldo for MGM and Scholastic Media and Blood Brothers, which is based on their graphic novel and is set up at MGM with Dark Horse producing. The pair also co-wrote the screenplay for 2014 feature Search Party, starring TJ Miller and Thomas Middleditch, for Universal and Gold Circle.

Gagerman and Waller are repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman.