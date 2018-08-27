ABC has put in development Best Wishes, an hourlong fantasy drama from writer-directors David Posamentier and Geoff Moore (Better Living Through Chemistry), Random Hill and ABC Studios.

Written by Posamentier and Moore, Best Wishes tells the story of a pragmatic, once successful man, Nick Day, who thinks the notion of wishes is a waste of time due to a personal tragedy he’s recently endured. But just as everything in his life is crumbling around him, things get more complicated when he’s approached by a potentially crazy woman claiming to be in the business of granting wishes. And she needs Nick’s help.

Jon Harmon Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz of Random Hill executive produce. ABC Studios is the studio.

Posamentier and Moore wrote and directed the 2014 feature Better Living Through Chemistry, which starred Sam Rockwell, Michelle Monaghan and Olivia Wilde. The duo most recently developed crime drama Down in the Valley with ABC.

Posamentier and Moore are repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.