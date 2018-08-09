About two weeks after Sara Haines became the latest to pass through The Revolving Door of The View to host the third hour of Good Morning America with Michael Strahan, her replacement has been named.

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Abby Huntsman, daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman, will give the show a second conservative host to keep Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain company.

A Fox News Channel spokesperson confirmed this will be Huntsman’s final weekend co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend, the Saturday and Sunday editions of President Donald Trump’s fave morning show.

The View had two vacant panelist chairs; Haines’ announcement followed by four days the news that three-year co-host Paula Faris is leaving the show, and her weekend GMA duties, for a new assignment that includes contributing to Good Morning America and a podcast on faith.

ABC typically does not announce the new lineup until shortly before the show’s new season starts, right after Labor Day holiday. The show’s annual host-changeover soap opera is among reasons the ABC News daytime talker remains a darling of the media.

News of the development first surfaced on Mediaite.