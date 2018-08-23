EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor, writer and comedian Aasif Mandvi. The move comes as the former Daily Show correspondent is busy on multiple fronts, set to recur on the upcoming season of CBS’ Blue Bloods and prepping the Audible-produced revival of his Obie-winning one-man show Sakina’s Restaurant at the off-Broadway Minetta Lane.

Mandvi’s multihyphenate credits include co-starring and co-producing the HBO dark comedy series The Brink which lasted one season in 2015, the same year his web series Halal in the Family won a Peabody Award. His recent TV credits include TV Land’s Younger, Hulu’s Shut Eye and Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

His film credits include A Kid Like Jake, Mother’s Day, Million Dollar Arm and The Internship among others. He also co-wrote and starred in 2009’s Today’s Special based on his stage play.

Speaking of the stage, Mandvi has appeared on Broadway in revivals of Oklahoma (in 2002), Brigadoon (at the City Center’s Encores! series in 2017 opposite Kelli O’Hara) and in Disgraced (Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer-winning play, in 2012, earning him a Lucille Lortel nomination).

Mandvi, who also wrote the 2014 book of essays No Land’s Man, remains repped by Sweet 180 and Hansen Jacobson. He had been with ICM Partners.