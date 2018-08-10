EXCLUSIVE: Roland Emmerich’s big-budget epic Midway is ready to hit the high seas with Aaron Eckhart, Keean Johnson, Tadanobu Asano, Dennis Quaid and Nick Jonas among those joining the project.

Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Ed Skrein, and Patrick Wilson have already been revealed for the strong ensemble and they are now joined by Asano (Zatoichi), Eckhart (The Dark Knight), Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), singer and actor Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle), Quaid (Day After Tomorrow), Luke Kleintank (Man in the High Castle), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill: Vol. 1), and Etsushi Toyokawa (Love Letter).

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II, the $100M+ action-drama will chronicle the exploits of the soldiers and pilots at the heart of the conflict. Shoot is due to get under way from September 5 in Honolulu.

Emmerich directs from a script by Wes Tooke. Producers are Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon. Starlight Entertainment Group and AGC Studios are financing in partnership with Ingenious. CAA Media Finance packaged the film, brokered the financing and the U.S. and Chinese distribution deals.

Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label will release in U.S. while Bona Film Group handles China. AGC International sold most of the film’s rights during Cannes.

So far we understand that Harrelson will play Admiral Chester Nimitz, Wilson will play Navy Rear Admiral Edward Layton, Evans is on board for the role of Lieutenant Commander Wade McClusky and Johnson will play an Airforce radioman. This will be pop star Jonas’s third role in a major movie in quick succession following Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking.

This was a complex and very sizeable independent to put together but it is now very much full steam ahead.