Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper electrified the Sala Grande tonight at the Venice Film Festival world premiere screening of Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born. Despite a lightning-related glitch that stopped the projector midway through, the out of competition unveiling was met with a resounding response by way of an standing ovation that clocked in just a touch under eight minutes.

Folks were visibly moved at the emotional story that’s also Cooper’s first time as a director and Gaga’s first major acting role. The duo have been roundly praised here on the Lido today after showing the movie to the press this morning and then showing their mutual admiration at a press conference this afternoon.

Reviews have been glowing. The Guardian‘s five-star notice calls the movie “outrageously watchable and colossally enjoyable” with a “sensationally good Lady Gaga, whose ability to be part ordinary person, part extraterrestrial celebrity empress functions at the highest level at all times.”

Cooper’s assured take on the age-old tale has the wind at its back as it leaves the Lido to unspool at both Telluride and Toronto, hitting the fall fest trifecta. Per a recent Fandango survey, A Star Is Born is among the Top 5 upcoming most anticipated releases and Gaga is the No. 1 most anticipated actress.

The word out of Venice jibes with the first exhibitors screening of the film in Los Angeles last month, which drew through-the-roof reactions and predictions of Oscar nominations. Clips also set CinemaCon and CineEurope alight in April and June, respectively.

Warner Bros releases A Star Is Born on October 5 domestically.