She traveled to the most dangerous places on Earth to risk her life for the truth. “Once you go crazy,” the grizzled war correspondent tells her exasperated new photographer, “it’s not something you get used to.”

Here’s the new trailer for A Private War, starring Rosamund Pike as fearless, eyepatch-sporting reporter Marie Colvin and Jamie Dornan as her photog, Paul Conroy. In a world where journalism is under attack, Colvin is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. She’s driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado.

Aviron

After decades working for The Sunday Times, she’s as comfortable sipping martinis with London’s elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she’s witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her to embark with Conroy on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.

Stanley Tucci and Tom Hollander co-star for Matthew Heineman, a documentarian making his narrative-feature debut from Arash Amel’s script. The producers are Basil Iwanyk, Marissa McMahon, Matthew George, Matthew Heineman and Charlize Theron.

A Private War opens November 2 in Los Angeles and New York via David Dinerstein’s nascent Aviron Pictures. Check out the trailer above and the new poster below, and tell us what you think.