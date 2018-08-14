The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival has rounded out its slate of gala premieres in what is looking like a very strong filmmaker-driven slate. Here are all the new additions.

GALAS 2018

Green Book Peter Farrelly | USA World Premiere

Closing Night Film — Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy Justin Kelly | Canada/USA/United Kingdom World Premiere

The Lie Veena Sud | Canada World Premiere

Opening Night Film — Outlaw King David Mackenzie | USA/United Kingdom World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2018

22 July Paul Greengrass | Norway/Iceland North American Premiere

American Woman Jake Scott | USA World Premiere

Baby ( Bao Bei Er ) Liu Jie | China World Premiere

Boy Erased Joel Edgerton | USA International Premiere

Driven Nick Hamm | Puerto Rico/United Kingdom/USA North American Premiere

Duelles (Mothers’ Instinct) Olivier Masset-Depasse | Belgium/France World Premiere

A Faithful Man ( L’homme fidèle ) Louis Garrel | France World Premiere

Gloria Bell Sebastián Lelio | USA/Chile World Premiere

Hold the Dark Jeremy Saulnier | USA World Premiere

Kursk Thomas Vinterberg | Belgium/Luxembourg World Premiere

Legend of the Demon Cat – Director’s Cut Chen Kaige | China/Japan World Premiere

Mid90s Jonah Hill | USA World Premiere

A Million Little Pieces Sam Taylor-Johnson | USA World Premiere

Never Look Away ( Werk ohne Autor ) Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck | Germany North American Premiere

The Quietude ( La Quietud ) Pablo Trapero | Argentina North American Premiere

Skin Guy Nattiv | USA World Premiere

Teen Spirit Max Minghella | USA World Premiere

Tell It To The Bees Annabel Jankel | United Kingdom World Premiere

Viper Club Maryam Keshavarz | USA World Premiere

Vision Naomi Kawase | Japan/France International Premiere

Vita & Virginia Chanya Button | United Kingdom/Ireland World Premiere

Wild Rose Tom Harper

Contemporary World Cinema

The Accused ( Acusada ) Gonzalo Tobal | Argentina North American Premiere

Angel ( Un Ange ) Koen Mortier | Belgium/Netherlands/Senegal International Premiere

Asako I & II ( Netemo Sametemo ) Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Japan/France North American Premiere

Before the Frost ( Før Frosten ) Michael Noer | Denmark World Premiere

Belmonte Federico Veiroj | Uruguay/Spain/Mexico World Premiere

Birds of Passage ( Pájaros de verano ) Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra | Colombia/Denmark/Mexico/France Canadian Premiere

Black 47 Lance Daly | Ireland/Luxembourg North American Premiere

The Black Book Valeria Sarmiento | Portugal/France World Premiere

Border ( Gräns ) Ali Abbasi | Sweden/Denmark North American Premiere

Bulbul Can Sing Rima Das | India World Premiere

Core of the World Natalia Meshchaninova | Russia/Lithuania International Premiere

The Dive ( Hatzlila ) Yona Rozenkier | Israel North American Premiere

Donbass Sergei Loznitsa | Germany/Ukraine/France/Netherlands/Romania North American Premiere

El Ángel Luis Ortega | Argentina/Spain North American Premiere

EXT. Night ( Leil Khargi ) Ahmad Abdalla | Egypt/United Arab Emirates World Premiere

The Factory ( Завод (Zavod) ) Yury Bykov | Russia/France/Armenia World Premiere

Florianópolis Dream ( Sueño Florianópolis ) Ana Katz | Argentina/Brazil/France North American Premiere

“I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians” ( Îmi este indiferent dacă în istorie vom intra ca barbari )

Radu Jude | Romania/Czech Republic/France/Bulgaria/Germany North American Premiere

Jinpa ( Zhuang Si Le Yi Zhi Yang ) Pema Tseden | China North American Premiere

Let Me Fall ( Lof mer ad falla ) Baldvin Z | Iceland/Finland/Germany International Premiere

Look at Me Nejib Belkadhi | Qatar/France/Tunisia World Premiere

Minuscule – Mandibles From Far Away ( Minuscule – Les Mandibules du Bout du Monde ) Thomas Szabo,

Hélène Giraud | France World Premiere

The Most Beautiful Couple ( Das schönste Paar ) Sven Taddicken | Germany/France World Premiere

Museum ( Museo ) Alonso Ruizpalacios | Mexico North American Premiere

One Last Deal ( Tuntematon mestari ) Klaus Härö | Finland World Premiere

The Other Story ( Sipur Acher ) Avi Nesher | Israel World Premiere

Quién te Cantará Carlos Vermut | Spain/France World Premiere

The Realm ( El Reino ) Rodrigo Sorogoyen | Spain/France World Premiere

Redemption ( Geula ) Boaz Yehonatan Yacov, Joseph Madmony | Israel North American Premiere

Retrospekt Esther Rots | Netherlands/Belgium World Premiere

Roads in February ( Les routes en février ) Katherine Jerkovic | Canada/Uruguay World Premiere

Rosie Paddy Breathnach | Ireland World Premiere

Sew the Winter to my Skin Jahmil X.T. Qubeka | South Africa/Germany World Premiere

Sibel Çagla Zencirci, Guillaume Giovanetti | France/Germany/Luxembourg/Turkey North American Premiere

Stupid Young Heart ( Hölmö nuori sydän ) Selma Vilhunen | Finland/Netherlands/Sweden World Premiere

Styx Wolfgang Fischer | Germany/Austria North American Premiere

The Sweet Requiem ( Kyoyang Ngarmo ) Ritu Sarin, Tenzing Sonam | India/USA World Premiere

That Time of Year ( Den Tid På Året ) Paprika Steen | Denmark World Premiere

Ulysses & Mona Sébastien Betbeder | France World Premiere

The Vice of Hope ( Il Vizio Della Speranza ) Edoardo de Angelis | Italy World Premiere

Winter Flies ( Všechno bude ) Olmo Omerzu | Czech Republic/Slovenia/Poland/Slovakia International Premiere

Working Woman ( Isha Ovedet ) Michal Aviad | Israel International Premiere