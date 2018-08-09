We’re getting the first look at the Season 2 trailer for Fox’s breakout crime drama 9-1-1, from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minears.

In it, we see the first footage of new series lead Jennifer Love Hewitt, who plays emergency dispatch operator Maddie in the sophomore season.

We heard Hewitt’s voice in the promo released last month. In the trailer, we see her character in action as she answers a 911 call at the emergency dispatch center when an 8.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Los Angeles. Hewitt’s casting helps fill the void left by the departure of Connie Britton, who played 911 operator Abby Clark in Season 1, and whose voice was heard in many, if not all of the Season 1 trailers. Britton had a one-year deal.

9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Hewitt joins series stars Ryan Guzman, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar.

The procedural drama is Fox’s No. 1 show, averaging more than 15 million viewers per episode, and was last season’s No. 2 new drama series overall.

For its second season, the series is moving from its Season 1 Wednesday night slot to Monday nights following a two-night premiere beginning Sunday, September 23 following NFL football.

Check out the trailer above.