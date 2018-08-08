EXCLUSIVE: Ambitious LA and London-based management and production outfit 42 is bolstering its production ranks with a trio of key hires.

Former Cohen Media Group and Miramax exec Erica Steinberg is joining as Senior Vice President, Film, and former Red Wagon Entertainment exec Charlie Morrison is newly on board as Vice President, Film.

Both will be based in 42’s Los Angeles office — where they join TV exec Tara Tucker — and start this month.

Meanwhile, former Ecosse exec Tom Williams has been hired as Development Executive, based in London, also starting this month.

Steinberg most recently served as Senior Vice President of Production at Cohen Media Group where she developed Andrew Bovell’s adaptation of Stoner, and Operation Mincemeat, which has John Madden attached to direct. She is an exec producer on Christoph Waltz’s Georgetown, currently in post.

She started out at Miramax where she was exec producer on the Kill Bill movies and later joined Tarantino’s A Band Apart where she produced Grindhouse and was an exec on Inglourious Basterds.

Former BBC, ICM and Temple Hill staffer Morrison worked most recently at Red Wagon where he co-produced the second and third films in the Divergent series, Insurgent and Allegiant.

Williams was development exec at Ecosse Films and Sally Head Productions. He was most recently script editor on the first series of Netflix’s Free Reign and the first series of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle.

42 Partner and producer Ben Pugh told us, “We are thrilled to be adding Erica, Charlie and Tom to our teams in LA and London. The addition to the company of people with great experience, energy and taste is fantastic for 42. We are looking forward to making very exciting film and TV with them.”

42’s busy production slate includes Jim Mickle’s Netflix pic In The Shadow Of The Moon, Andre Ovredal’s Mortal and Benedict Cumberbatch Cold War thriller Ironbark. TV projects include Jerusalem, Watership Down and The English Game. It has a multi-year first-look development, financing and production deal for films with Netflix and TV deals with ITV Studios. Former Casarotto agent Sophie Dolan joined 42’s management team last month.