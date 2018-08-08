The 2018 Toronto Film Festival has rounded out more of its slate with a dozen more premieres to compete in the Platform Program. Here are the films:
Platform Opening Film — Donnybrook Tim Sutton, director | USA World Premiere, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale and Jamie Bell star
Angelo Markus Schleinzer, director | Austria/Luxembourg World Premiere
Cities of Last Things Ho Wi Ding, director | Taiwan/China/USA/France World Premiere
Destroyer Karyn Kusama, director | USA International Premiere
The Good Girls ( Las niñas bien ) Alejandra Márquez Abella, director | Mexico World Premiere
Her Smell Alex Ross Perry, director | USA World Premiere
The Innocent Simon Jaquemet, director | Switzerland/Germany World Premiere
Platform Closing Film — Jessica Forever Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel, directors | France World Premiere
Mademoiselle de Joncquières Emmanuel Mouret, director | France World Premiere
Out of Blue Carol Morley, director | UK World Premiere
The River Emir Baigazin, director | Kazakhstan/Poland/Norway North American Premiere
Rojo Benjamín Naishtat, director | Argentina/Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany