The 2018 Toronto Film Festival has rounded out more of its slate with a dozen more premieres to compete in the Platform Program. Here are the films:

Platform Opening Film — Donnybrook Tim Sutton, director | USA World Premiere, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale and Jamie Bell star

Angelo Markus Schleinzer, director | Austria/Luxembourg World Premiere

Cities of Last Things Ho Wi Ding, director | Taiwan/China/USA/France World Premiere

Destroyer Karyn Kusama, director | USA International Premiere

The Good Girls ( Las niñas bien ) Alejandra Márquez Abella, director | Mexico World Premiere

Her Smell Alex Ross Perry, director | USA World Premiere

The Innocent Simon Jaquemet, director | Switzerland/Germany World Premiere

Platform Closing Film — Jessica Forever Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel, directors | France World Premiere

Mademoiselle de Joncquières Emmanuel Mouret, director | France World Premiere

Out of Blue Carol Morley, director | UK World Premiere

The River Emir Baigazin, director | Kazakhstan/Poland/Norway North American Premiere

Rojo Benjamín Naishtat, director | Argentina/Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany