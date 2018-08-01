As part of the the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Warner Bros. is releasing the pic in 350 Imax theaters for one week on Aug. 24. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures today. The release is being touted as the first time the landmark sci-fi film is being seen on the largest screen possible.

The Imax run follows an “unrestored” 70mm film release of 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was overseen by Dark Knight filmmaker and Kubrick fan Christopher Nolan.

Four select Imax theaters will show the 70MM print of the film: AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX, Universal City, AMC Lincoln Square IMAX, New York City, AMC Metreon IMAX, San Francisco, and Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX, Toronto. The Imax 70MM ‘unrestored’ print was created via a true photochemical film recreation struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative with no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. Additional Imax venues will be showing a brand new 4K restoration of the sci-fi film in Imax with Laser and Imax Xenon projection formats. Tickets go on sale this Friday. 2001: A Space Odyssey was first released in April 4, 1968.

Through eight weeks, the recent 50th anniversary release of 2001: A Space Odyssey has blasted to $1.2M. Overall lifetime cume for the movie stands at $58.6M.