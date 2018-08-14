Mistakes happen, but when they are aired on national television, they become a fiasco. This is exactly what happened to Evan Kaufman when he appeared as a contestant on $100,000 Pyramid.

During the final round on the ABC game show, Kaufman was paired with Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows. Kaufman was giving clues on a topic for Meadows to guess. When the clue “People Whose Last Name is Obama” popped up, Kaufman first said, “bin Laden”, thinking he saw the word “Osama.”

Whoops.

He corrected himself and said “Barack” and the game went on.

Kaufman took to Twitter with a sense of humor and humility to address the flub. He posted the video of his blunder along with a thread of tweets that walked us through “the most embarrassing moment” in his life.

“So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy,” Kaufman tweeted. “Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life.”

He said that his son was born two weeks prior and that he was very tired but excited to win money for his family. “We play up the whole tired dad thing,” he jokes.

Kaufman goes on to say that the producers stressed that in the final round people misread the clues and that he tried to focus and read the questions carefully and then the first clue was presented.

He said: “I read ‘People Whose Last Name is Obama.’ I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have voted for three times!” The last remark is a joke and hat tip to Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

“And so you have this perfectly viral clip” he adds. “A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me.”

He’s definitely a good sport about it saying, “But this just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain. What a disaster.”

Read the entire thread below.

So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy. Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life. #KillMe (Thread 1/13) https://t.co/CcyxnxXsC9 — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

I was on $100,000 Pyramid. I’m playing with Tim Meadows, one of my heroes from SNL. My son had been born two weeks prior. I am very tired but excited to win money for my family. We play up the whole tired Dad thing. (2/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

The producers of the show tell us beforehand, if we get to the final round, to study the questions VERY hard. “People misread them!” They say. They have no idea. (3/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

I lose my first round. I think, oh well… no Pyramid for me. Then Meadows and I go on a run in the second round. We’re having fun, he’s cracking jokes! This is great. (4/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

I make it to the final round. I remember what the producers said. I try and focus. READ THE QUESTIONS CAREFULLY. (5/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

The first square flips. I breathe. I read “People Whose Last Name is Obama.” I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have voted for three times*! (*H/T Jordan Peele) (6/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

“Who else is a famous Obama?” My brain is racing. I need to list multiple people. I can’t just say Barack. What I should have said was, “Michelle, Sasha, Malia, Bo! The PORTUGUESE WATER DOG BO!” (7/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Here’s what my brain decided. Who is associated with Obama? Who did he kill? What sounds like Obama! (8/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

And so you have this perfectly viral clip. A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me. The editing is impeccable. The little breath I take? I’m working so hard to get it right. (9/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

But this just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain. What a disaster. (10/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

What you don’t see in this clip is me, shocked, correcting myself and saying Barack. Tim gets the answer. We get stumped on Margarita a few questions later. Turns out Margarita is Tim Meadow’s Grandmother’s name. (11/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Tim feels bad he lost the money for me, because he's sweet. Kathy Najimy can't look me in the eye. I leave knowing that my day of reckoning is coming. Maybe they can cut it out? They can't… it's timed. (12/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018