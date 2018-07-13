It’s official. Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin have all signed up to return Zombieland with the original film’s director Ruben Fleischer also on board to direct the film for Sony Pictures. Fleischer, the director of Sony’s hotly anticipated Venom standalone, is reteaming with the writers from the first film, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

The sequel comes as no surprise. Deadline reported back in 2014 that the studio was mounting another installment of 2009’s Zombieland, which proved to be a cult favorite sleeper, grossing $100 million worldwide.

In Zombieland 2, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, the Zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Gavin Polone returns as producer, while Reese and Wernick will also serve as executive producers. The pic is slated to begin production January 2019 and has an October 2019 release date.