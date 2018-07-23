Before I Fall actress Zoey Deutch will star in and produce the debt collector dramedy Buffaloed, which begins production tomorrow in Toronto. Lost City, producers of Drake Doremus’s Newness, and Bold Crayon will produce and finance the film that Tanya Wexler (Hysteria) will direct from actor-turned-writer Brian Sacca’s (Wrecked) debut feature screenplay.

Set in the underworld of debt collecting, the film will follow homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything to escape Buffalo, NY. After getting into some trouble, she finds herself crippled by debt, and with her chances of a brighter future outside of her hometown squandered, she decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with the the city’s debt-collecting “kingpin.”

The indie pic will be produced by Lost City’s Mason Novick and John Finemore and Bold Crayon’s Jeffrey Katz and Michael Bannor MacGregor, with Deutch and Sacca also producing. James Hoppe, Elizabeth Grave and Brooke Davies will executive produce for Lost City, as will Phil Quartararo of Bold Crayon, along with Mary Anne Waterhouse and Kirsten Ames.

Hyperion Equity Partners provided financing on behalf of Bold Crayon. Elizabeth Grave brought in the project and shepherded for Lost City. CAA and ICM Partners are representing domestic rights.

In-demand Deutch, the former Vampire Academy breakout, can be seen in Netflix’s original romantic comedy Set It Up. She was recently cast in the streaming platform’s comedy series The Politician. Earlier this year, she starred in Max Winkler’s Flower.

“Zoey, Tanya and Brian have been tremendous collaborators throughout the development stage and we’re all so excited to roll camera on what we’re certain will be an amazing performance and picture,” Lost City’s president Finemore said, “and we’re thrilled to go on this journey with our new friends at Bold Crayon.”

Bold Crayon is currently developing scripts including urban pic Spread the Word and Thief, an action-thriller to be set in South Korea.

Deutch is represented by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment. Sacca is represented by ICM Partners and Kirsten Ames Management. Wexler is represented by Verve and Circle of Confusion and attorney Lawrence Kopeikin.