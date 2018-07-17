Yvonne Blake, the costume designer behind films including 1978’s Superman and 1973’s Jesus Christ Superstar, has died aged 78.

Blake, the British-born Spanish designer, died after suffering a stroke earlier this year, according to The Spanish Film Academy, where she was previously President.

Blake was elected president of the Spanish organization in July 2016, three months after her predecessor Antonio Resines resigned over irreconcilable differences with the board.

She designed the costumes for productions such as Fahrenheit 451 and won an Oscar for Best Costume Design for Franklin J Shaffner’s period drama Nicholas and Alexandra. She has worked with directors including François Truffaut, Paul Verhoeven and Peter Bogdanovich as well as actors including Marlon Brando, Audrey Hepburn, Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Omar Shariff, Lawrence Olivier, Gene Hackman and Charton Heston.

Current Spanish Film Academy President Mariano Barroso, said, “I witnessed her enormous generosity, her passion and her dedication, and at her age she chose to work for all of us, she took over the Academy in difficult times and her work was decisive for the new stage of modernization that we are experiencing.”

Vice President Nora Navas said Blake would “forever be part of this family of cinema for her immense talent, dedication, good work and, above all, for his smile and humor.”