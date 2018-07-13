YouTube TV is offering subscribers a free week of service to compensate for an outage during a 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal match.

The company sent emails today, apologizing for the high-profile service interruption (right smack in the middle of Wednesday’s Croatia-England match).

“To help make this right, we’d like to offer you a week of free service,” the email reads. “You’ll receive another email soon, confirming your account has been credited.”

The Google-owned company also noted that any recordings of the full game should be available in a subscriber’s library.

YouTube TV has been using he high-profile global competition to promote its cable-replacement service. It’s offering free streaming of all 64 matches, with more than 300 hours of 2018 FIFA World Cup coverage. So a 30-minute service interruption is hardly the kind of promotion Google might have envisioned.

One rival actually used the glitch to promote its competing service. Some subscribers were angry enough to demand a refund.

Are you going to refund subscribers July payments? I think most of us would agree, this was a major problem and you should do the right thing and compensate us for your lack of service. — Will Carle (@willcarle) July 11, 2018

A Google spokesperson confirmed the offer, but would not say how many people were affected by the outage.