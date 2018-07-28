PewDiePie (aka Felix Kjellberg), owner of YouTube’s most popular channel with 64.5 million subscribers, has apologized for a poor taste Demi Lovato meme.
In the meme, PewDiePie mocked Lovato’s reported drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization, showing the singer asking for money to buy a hamburger, but instead using it to buy drugs.
Outrage in the social media universe resulted in him taking it down.
“Deleted meme. I didn’t mean anything with it and I didn’t fully know about the situation,” he said. “I realize now it was insensitive, sorry!”
PewdiePie has run afoul of the rules several times in the past for racial and anti-Semitic remarks. He has apologized in both instances, claiming he was an “idiot” and had taken intended jokes too far.
Lovato has reportedly agreed to enter rehab. The singer-actress’ upcoming appearances have been canceled. In addition, it was reported back in April that Lovato’s upcoming South America and Mexico tour, which was set to kick off in September, was rescheduled to yet-to-be-announced dates. According to her website, the tour has shifted due to “production issues.”
An episode of Fox’s Beat Shazam featuring Lovato was also pulled after the news.
Her latest single, “Sober,” was released last month, in which she revealed that she had relapsed after several years of sobriety.