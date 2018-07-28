PewDiePie (aka Felix Kjellberg), owner of YouTube’s most popular channel with 64.5 million subscribers, has apologized for a poor taste Demi Lovato meme.

In the meme, PewDiePie mocked Lovato’s reported drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization, showing the singer asking for money to buy a hamburger, but instead using it to buy drugs.

Outrage in the social media universe resulted in him taking it down.