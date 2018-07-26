Lifetime has confirmed that it is renewing its psychological thriller You for a second season, a move that comes ahead of the series premiere of Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble’s original series set for September 9. The network made the renewal official during the series’ session today at the summer TCA.

Season 2 of the series based on Caroline Kepnes bestselling novel will be based on her follow-up novel Hidden Bodies. Production is set to begin later this year.

A second season was tipped earlier this month when the California Film Commission announced that You, starring Penn Badgley and produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted TV and A+E Studios, scored state film credits during the latest funding round and would relocate production to Los Angeles.

Also in the series’ favor for continuing: Netflix in May sealed an international licensing deal for first-run international SVOD rights to the 10-episode series outside of the U.S. (excluding China), with a second-run window in the U.S., Turkey and Turkish-speaking Cyprus. You will air as a Netflix original outside of the U.S.

Adapted by Berlanti and Gamble, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer (Elizabeth Lail), his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the Internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

Season 2 will follow Joe as his search for love takes him to Hollywood where dreams can be made or shattered.

Berlanti and Gamble executive produce You alongside Berlanti Prods.’ Sarah Schechter and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.