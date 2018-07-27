AT&T Audience Network has renewed two of its hit series, poly-romcom You, Me & Her for a fourth and fifth seasons and conspiracy thriller Condor for a second season.

You, Me & Her, from Entertainment One Television, and created by executive producer and showrunner John Scott Shepherd, stars Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard and Priscilla Faia in a romantic comedy with a little something extra: a third person.

At the end of last season, the “throuple” pulled together their happy ending – a surprise poly commitment ceremony in a pizza joint. Now, they’re settling back into the ‘burbs to live a tweaked version of the conventional “married with children” life. Are “the accidental polyamorists” trying to jam a triangular peg into a round-hole world? Will they break the neighborhood, their peculiar romance, or both?

Alta Loma Entertainment’s Peter Jaysen and Alan Gasmer executive produce.

Conspiracy thriller Condor, produced by MGM Television and Skydance Television, is based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and screenplay Three Days of the Condor by Lorenzo Semple Jr. and David Rayfiel. The first season follows a young CIA analyst (Max Irons) who stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions.

Season one stars Max Irons, William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Angel Bonanni, Kristen Hager, with Mira Sorvino and Bob Balaban. Brendan Fraser guest stars. The teleplay is created by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg. Smilovic serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series.

Condor is internationally distributed by MGM.