Three episodes into its run, Paramount Network’s breakout new drama Yellowstone is the second most watched TV series on ad-supported cable to air in 2018, only behind juggernaut The Walking Dead.

Over its first three episodes, the series starring Kevin Costner has averaged 4.6 million viewers in Live+3. The drama had held steady in the ratings and even growing in key demographics. The most recent third episode, entitled No Good Horses, set records in adults 18-49 (1.3), adults 25-54 (1.9) and women 25-54 (1.7).

The series premiere of Yellowstone drew nearly 5 million viewers in Live+3, making it the top summer drama series debut on cable or broadcast. I was also ad-supported cable’s most-watched scripted drama series premiere since FX’s The People v O.J. Simpson in 2016 (8.3 million) and eclipsed the two previous launches on the six-month old Paramount Network, Waco and American Woman, both of which had posted respectable numbers.

From Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which is under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park. Cast also includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Dave Annable, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, Denim Richards, and Michael Nouri.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere at 10 PM Wednesdays on Paramount Network.