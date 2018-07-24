Amid record-setting viewership in its freshman season, Paramount Network has given an early second-season renewal to its critically praised drama series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner. Production will begin shortly on the 10-episode Season 2, which will be shot entirely on location in Utah and Montana. The season one finale airs Wednesday, August 22 at 10 PM, ET/PT, with season two premiering next year.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Following a record-setting premiere that attracted 5.3 million viewers, the series now ranks as cable’s most-watched series behind The Walking Dead, according to the network and Nielsen. Season to date, the series is averaging 5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating with P18-49, 2.0 P25-54 and 1.9 among women 24-54. The premiere was the most-watched original series telecast both in the new network’s history and its former iteration, Spike.

In addition to Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham star.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) returns as showrunner and a writer for Season 2. Sheridan and Costner executive produce with John Linson, Art Linson and David C. Glasser.