Timothy Hutton (American Crime) has signed on for a key role in FX’s Y drama pilot, based on the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction DC comic book series Y: The Last Man.

Based on the DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Hutton will play the U.S. President in the pilot.

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) serve as Showrunners and Executive Producers. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, The Hunger Games) and Brian K. Vaughan are Executive Producers and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyonce: Formation) directed the pilot episode and also serves as Executive Producer. Y is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Hutton, who won a supporting actor Oscar for Ordinary People, recently wrapped shooting a starring role in the anticipated The Haunting Of Hill House, Netflix’s re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel. He received an Emmy Nomination for his role on John Ridley’s critically-praised ABC series American Crime, and next will be seen as a new series regular in ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. Also upcoming for Hutton are Amazon series Jack Ryan, opposite John Krasinski, as well the Plan B feature Beautiful Boy with Steve Carell. Hutton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.