Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun) is set to star in FX’s Y pilot, its long-gestating drama based on the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction DC comic book series Y: The Last Man. Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Imogen Poots (Green Room, Frank & Lola) Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, Bulletproof), Juliana Canfield (Succession) and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Hell or High Water) round out the stellar ensemble cast.

Based on the DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Lane will play Senator Jennifer Brown. A Junior Senator in her first term, Senator Brown has already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Keoghan is Yorick Brown, a young man quick to use humor to deflect from his problems who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague.

Poots will play Hero Brown. A tough and confident EMT, Hero nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines.

Lynch is Agent 355, a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism, even under the most unexpected set of circumstances.

Canfield will play Beth. A Brooklyn-based knife maker, Beth grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick and when they’re together, there’s the undeniable spark of two kids in love.

Ireland portrays Nora, the President’s senior assistant and right hand. She effortlessly balances family life with a job navigating the corridors of power.

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) serve as Showrunners and Executive Producers. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, The Hunger Games) and Brian K. Vaughan are Executive Producers and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyonce: Formation) directed the pilot episode and also serves as Executive Producer. Y is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Lane is represented by UTA. Keoghan is repped by WME, Management 360 and Troika UK. Poots is with CAA and Troika. Canfield is repped by ICM Partners and Brookside Artist Management. Ireland is repped by ICM Partners and Untitled. Lynch is with ICM Partners, Alan Siegel Entertainment and BWH Agency.