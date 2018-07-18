Amber Tamblyn is set for a starring role in FX’s Y drama pilot, based on the acclaimed post-apocalyptic science fiction DC comic book series Y: The Last Man. She joins Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland in the stellar ensemble cast.

Based on the DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Tamblyn will play Mariette Callows. Daughter of the President of the United States, Mariette has been groomed for a career in politics and to uphold her father’s conservative values.

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) serve as Showrunners and Executive Producers. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, The Hunger Games) and Brian K. Vaughan are Executive Producers and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyonce: Formation) directed the pilot episode and also serves as Executive Producer. Y is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Actress, author and director Tamblyn has received Emmy, Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award nominations for her work in television and film, including House M.D. and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She is the author of three books of poetry including the critically acclaimed best-seller, Dark Sparkler. Tamblyn’s debut novel, Any Man, was released on June 26 by Harper Perennial. Most recently, she wrote and directed the feature film, Paint it Black, based on the novel by Janet Fitch, starring Alia Shawkat, Janet McTeer and Alfred Molina, which is out on Netflix. A founding signatory of the Time’s Up movement, Tamblyn is repped by UTA and attorney Harris Hartman at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.