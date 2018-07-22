Just days after its Season 3 premiere, Syfy has ordered a fourth season of cult favorite supernatural Western series Wynonna Earp, Deadline has confirmed. Keeping up its tradition, the news was to be announced during the show’s panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Adapted from the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, the show follows Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano) as she battles demons and other supernatural beings and uses her unique abilities and a dysfunctional posse of allies to bring the paranormal to justice.

In Season 3, reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynonna (Scrofano) will lead her team of outmatched outsiders to face monsters, revenants, and their biggest fears as they fight to take down Bulshar before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.

Emily Andras developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Andras, along with stars Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley, and Beau Smith were slated for the Comic-Con panel.

Since premiering in 2016, the show has amassed a devoted LGBTQ following for its positive and inclusive representation.

Wynonna Earp is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the renewal.