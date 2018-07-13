EXCLUSIVE: Wyatt Russell has been cast in The Woman In The Window joining Amy Adams in the Joe Wright-directed film adaptation of A.J. Finn’s NYT best-selling novel from Fox 2000.

Adams stars Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives alone in a New York suburb. Afraid to leave home, she fills her day watching film noir classics and her interaction is mostly online. She spies on her neighbors like they do in the movies she loves. When she sees a crime take place in the house across the park, should she call the cops? She’s also got a problem with prescription drugs and wine consumption. It adds up to a Hitchcockian thriller.

Wyatt, who was recently seen in Ingrid Goes West and Everybody Wants Some!!, will play David, the tenant who lives in Anna’s basement.

The novel debuted in 2018 and has sold over one million copies in the US. Tracy Letts adapted the script which Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing. The Woman In The Window will bow October 4, 2019

Russell will next be seen starring in AMC’s new series, Lodge 49, as well as Julius Avery’s Overlord film for Paramount. He’s repped by UTA.