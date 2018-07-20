Vikings star Katheryn Winnick, Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands), Sons of Anarchy alum Tommy Flanagan, and Tzi Ma (Meditation Park) are set as series regulars opposite Iko Uwais and Byron Mann in Netflix’s Wu Assassins, from Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures (24), John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies) and Nomadic Pictures (Fargo, Hell on Wheels).

Written by Wirth, who also serves as showrunner, Wu Assassins, set in San Francisco’s Chinatown, is a martial arts crime series with supernatural elements. It stars Uwais as Kai Jin, who becomes the latest and last Wu Assassin, chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again. Mann plays Uncle Six.

Winnick will play Christine “C.G.” Gavin, an undercover cop caught in the middle of a gang war that’s breaking out in Chinatown. Tan will portray Lu Xin Lee, a suave, fierce intelligent leader who owns and operates his own custom garage a la West Coast Customs and runs a car theft ring for the Triad.

Flanagan is Alec McCullough, an international crime boss with a mysterious interest in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Ma will portray Mr. Young, a kindly Chinatown grocer and a mentor to Kai.

Wirth executive produces with Krantz and Nomadic Pictures’ Oakes and Frislev. Stephen Fung will direct the first two episodes, with Krantz expected to helm another. In addition to playing the lead, Uwais also will serve as producer, lead martial arts and fight choreographer and stunt coordinator.

Winnick stars as Lagertha in History Channel’s Vikings, which is currently in its fifth season. On the film side, Winnick recently wrapped production on action-thriller Polar, alongside Mads Mikkelson, and Vanessa Hudgens, which will be released on Netflix. She’s repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and attorney Jeffrey Bernstein.

Tan can be seen as Gaius Cha in season 3 of AMC’s Into the Badlands and as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2. He previously guest-starred in Marvel’s Iron Fist for Netflix and can also be seen in crime thriller Den of Thieves with Gerard Butler. Tan is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and ICM Partners.

Flanagan starred for seven seasons as Filip ‘Chips’ Telford opposite Charlie Hunnam in FX’s Sons of Anarchy. Known for his breakout performance in Mel Gibson’s Braveheart, Flanagan currently can be seen in feature The Ballad of Lefty Brown and he recently appeared in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and thriller Killers Anonymous. Flanagan is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.

Ma most recently played the male lead in feature Meditation Park, for which he was nominated for Best Actor at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards. He also played General Shang in Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival. On TV, he has recurred in ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, AMC’s Hell on Wheels and HBO’s Veep, among others. Ma is repped by Echelon Talent Management and BRS/Gage.